Ellen Pompeo Honours Co-star Giacomo After His Character Deluca's Death On Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo's show Grey's Anatomy is known for several tragic deaths of its characters. Deluca's death on Grey's Anatomy which took place in the recent episode shook the audience. Ellen Pompeo, who plays the lead role of Meredith Grey, honoured the character of Giacomo Gianniotti by writing a sweet note. Take a look at what she wrote for him and the response of fans on the same.

Ellen Pompeo breaks silence after Deluca's death on Grey's Anatomy

In Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 8, fans had to bid adieu to Giacomo Gianniotti's character Andrew Deluca. Andrew was a victim of a horrific attack. Giacomo has been playing the role of Andrew for 7 years now. He agreed to let his character go when he got to know that his character would die while he tracks down a human trafficking gang. His co-star and lead actor Ellen Pompeo took to her Instagram handle as soon as Giacomo shared a beach picture with her.

She shared the same selfie and wrote that she would miss him on the sets. She wrote, "Thank you for showing up and being the consummate professional every time you walked on set." She wrote that the show is a master class in patience. She added that now he gets a chance to go and explore some more in the industry. Take a look at Ellen Pompeo's Instagram note for Giacomo.

Before she shared the picture, he shared the picture and wrote that this was his last day at the set. He was at the beach with the 'beach waved beauty'. He mentioned that their friendship will be everlasting but he will miss working with her on-screen. He added, "Digging deep in scenes, fighting for truth, seeing how much you care about your character and the show after all these years. It’s been an honour." He wrote that their characters Deluca and Meredith won't be meeting each other any more but they will surely catch up for Pasta and wine in real life. Take a look at Giacomo Gianniotti's Instagram post.

He told Deadline that it was a good way to let his character exit the show and die as a hero. According to him, it was a good time to depart. He mentioned that he was glad that the writers Krista and Debbie did a good job narrating his story. He added that it would do justice to many people in the show.