Ellen Pompeo Reveals Having A Massive Spat With Denzel Washington On Grey's Anatomy Sets

American actor and producer Ellen Pompeo, who is popular for essaying the role of the lead Meredith Grey in the medical drama Grey's Anatomy, recently opened up about an on-set spat with Denzel Washington. Talking about the Oscar-winning actor and director in a recent episode of her podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo, the 51-year-old revealed how the duo got abusive after a stretched argument owing to a line improvised by her.

Denzel, who was present as a guest director for The Sound of Silence episode in the show's twelfth season when the incident took place. Mentioning how Washington went 'ham on my a**' after she improvised a line during a scene, she further talked about how arrogant he was if anyone meddled with his directorial duties. Ellen responded by saying that it was her show and her set, and further mocked him for not even knowing 'where the bathroom is'.

Ellen on her massive spat with Denzel Washington

In a recent revelation, the Golden Globe Award nominee further revealed how Washington was only associated with Grey's Anatomy, owing to his wife's interest in it. She added that he had no idea about how television works, owing to his humungous success as a movie star. Ellen added that the 66-year-old only saw it as a 'good exercise' to come and 'direct something quick'.

Mentioning how the duo could not get on the episode without a fight, despite Ellen having 'utmost respect' for him, she expressed that in retrospect, her experience was 'amazing'. Adding that the spat was a result of the two artists being 'passionate and fiery', she added how these instances are what it takes to 'get the good s--t'.

Apart from directing one episode in the show, Washington has directed many films, including Antwone Fisher and The Great Debaters. On the other hand. Pompeo, who has been onboard the long-running series since 2005, has also appeared in shows like Law & Order, Get Real, Strong Medicine. Friends, Repeat After Me and RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars among others. She has received several accolades including the People's Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild and Satellite Awards among others.

