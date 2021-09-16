Emmys 2021: Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo And Others Join List Of Presenters

Quick links:
Image: AP
As the fans wait for The Primetime Emmy Awards 2021, a few more names of the artists have been updated under the list of all the presenters for the ceremony. A Different World actor, Jada Pinkett Smith and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ellen Pompeo along with a few more artists recently joined the list of presenters. Many other names have been updated under the presents list that includes artists namely Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler and others.
2021 Primetime Emmy Awards will be star-studded with many prolific artists who will be arriving at the event to perform, present and receive the awards. According to the reports by ET, along with Jada Pinkett Smith and Ellen Pompeo, other artists who have been lined up to present the awards at the ceremony includes Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, LL COOL J, Dolly Parton, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.
The stars joined previously announced presenters namely Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, and Bowen Yang.
The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, 19 September 2021. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, directed by Hamish Hamilton, and executive produced by Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart, the ceremony will be broadcasted on CBS.
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Lovecraft Country
Pose
Black-ish
Hacks
Ted Lasso
Cobra Kai
Pen15
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Billy Porter, Pose
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Jean Smart, Hacks
Allison Janney, Mom
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
