Emmys 2021: Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo And Others Join List Of Presenters

As the fans wait for The Primetime Emmy Awards 2021, a few more names of the artists have been updated under the list of all the presenters for the ceremony. A Different World actor, Jada Pinkett Smith and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ellen Pompeo along with a few more artists recently joined the list of presenters. Many other names have been updated under the presents list that includes artists namely Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler and others.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards will be star-studded with many prolific artists who will be arriving at the event to perform, present and receive the awards. According to the reports by ET, along with Jada Pinkett Smith and Ellen Pompeo, other artists who have been lined up to present the awards at the ceremony includes Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, LL COOL J, Dolly Parton, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

The stars joined previously announced presenters namely Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, and Bowen Yang.

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, 19 September 2021. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, directed by Hamish Hamilton, and executive produced by Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart, the ceremony will be broadcasted on CBS.

Emmys 2021 nominations list:

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Black-ish

Hacks

Ted Lasso

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks

Allison Janney, Mom

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

