'Paying My Employees In India Despite No Income', Says 'Sacred Games' Fame Elnaaz Norouzi

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no certainty yet on when the lockdown will be lifted and normalcy will return. There is still no clarity on how long it will take for industries and the economy to return to the situation before, and what changes would be seen in the various industries and in the income structure. However, despite this uncertainty, people across the world are sharing with the needy how much ever they can give.

Celebrities across the film industry have been making headlines for the efforts they’ve been taking to help, be it through monetary help, providing daily essentials or arranging their journeys back home. This is apart from the fact that with the shooting coming to a halt, and no regular income, it might be hard for some to continue to pay their staff.

Elnaaz Norouzi highlighted this difficulty for celebrities in a recent interview with a news portal. The Sacred Games actress is currently in Germany since the announcement of the lockdown. She revealed that despite no income, and the costs in Germany being high, she has been paying the salaries of her domestic help, driver, spotboy, cook, PR and social media agencies, and paying the house rent in India, though she’s been hardly using any of these services. The Iranian-German star also opened up on the entertainment industry being shut down due to the lockdown. She stated that the situation was ‘upsetting’. The actress also said that two of her films slated for release this year will be on hold temporarily and not even be able to release online because shooting for just a few days was left. She termed it as ‘scary’ that a year was going to go missing in people's careers.

Situation in Germany

Elnaaz, however, said that the situation in Germany had improved. She had been studying at the New York Film Academy and indulges herself in the work for it. The Abhay star said that with the lockdown getting over there, she has been going to the gym and also indulging in gardening.

Some of the other highlights of her life at the moment have making fun-filled TikTok videos and cooking.

