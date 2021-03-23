Elnaaz Norouzi To Be Seen On Silver Screen Soon, Know More About The Iranian-German Model

Iranian-German model Elnaaz Norouzi is all set to entertain the audience again by tickling their funny bone. She has caught the eye of the audience after her appearance in the trailer of Aadar Jain’s upcoming comedy film Hello Charlie. The actor and dancer has played a pivotal role in the film. For all those who wanted to know more about Elnaaz Norouzi, this article provides all the details.

Hello Charlie's Elnaaz Norouzi's bio

Elnaaz is born in Tehran and started her career as a model before venturing into films. Elnaaz has also featured in several advertisements fro bands like Thumbs Up, Samsung, Canon and Dior. She has also impressed the audience with her dance movies. Elnaaz has featured in a couple of hit songs like Guru Randhawa’s Made In India. The song has garnered over 552 million views on YouTube. She also featured in Tony Kakkar’s track Naagin Jaisi Kamar Hila which has over 100 million views on YouTube.

Elnaaz Norouzi on the work front

Elnaaz then stepped into the film world and made her Pakistani film debut with the movie Maan Jao Naa. She also starred in the Punjabi movie titled Khido Khundi. She made her digital debut with the web series Sacred Games wherein she played the character of Zoya. She then went on to star in the Zee 5 crime drama web series titled Abhay. She played the character of Natasha in the series and starred alongside Kunal Keemu.

Currently, Elnaaz is gearing up for the release of her feature comedy film Hello Charlie. She has played the role of a model in the film who helps Jackie Shroff’s character hide. He has run away from Mumbai to escape the police after committing several bank frauds. She disguises him in the costume of a gorilla and assumes that nobody will be available to catch him. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021.

A sneak-peek into Elnaaz Norouzi’s Instagram

Elnaaz Norouzi’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often creates funny reels on various trends and entertains her fans on her social media platform as well. Elnaaz’s Instagram sees several gorgeous photos from her photoshoots also.

She recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the press conference of Hello Charlie's trailer launch. The actor looked stunning in a beige bralette and a pair of trousers. She teamed up her outfit with a lavender blazer. Her hair was styled in a ponytail and her look was accessorised with several chains around her neck and rings.

Image courtesy- @_iamelnaaz_ Instagram