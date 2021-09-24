'Emily In Paris': Netflix, Lily Collins Drop First-look Photos Of Season 2

Actor Lily Collins has revealed the first look from her much-anticipated Netflix original comedy-drama series Emily in Paris season 2 on social media.

Collins shared the new photos in her fashionable best with her friends Mindy aka Ashley Park and Cammille aka Camille Razat. In one of the photos, she can be seen with Gabriel aka Lucas Bravo, who plays her neighbour in the show. In another, she is with her firm's client Antonie aka William Abadie in a busy cocktail bar.

In one of the photos, the makers have revealed a new character Alfie played Lucien Laviscount standing with Emily against a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower at night.

"Finally, the first look at @emilyinparis Saison Deux!!! So excited to be sharing the screen with this incredible cast. Can’t wait for you guys to see everything that’s coming. You’re in for a real treat. Until then, bisous bisous!!", she captioned the post.

Recently, the makers have wrapped the filming of the second season of the hit series Emily in Paris. Also, Netflix has shared some first look pictures of the new season which is expected to arrive in early 2022 or late 2021. "These Emily in Paris Season 2 first look photos are comin' in haute", tweeted Netflix.

These Emily in Paris Season 2 first look photos are comin' in haute pic.twitter.com/lanU8UEpIP — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

Created by Sex and the City creator Darren Star, the 10-part half-hour series Emily in Paris follows the story of a 20-something American girl named Emily. She moves to Paris as part of an assignment to provide an American point of view to a luxury French marketing company. The show tells about the challenges she faces in adjusting to cultural clashes while juggling her career, new friendships, and love life.

The first season of Emily in Paris earned a bunch of nominations in the Emmys which is to take place later in 2021. It has been nominated in the category of outstanding comedy series and production design for a narrative program. In November 2020, Netflix has announced that Emily in Paris would be getting another season. The streaming platform had shared a video in which the cast came together saying the word “Deux” which is French for two.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

Image source:@NETFLIX/TWITTER