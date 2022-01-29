'Emily In Paris' Star Lily Collins Pays Tribute To All Her On-screen Roles In Latest Clip

The second season of Lily Collins' Emily in Paris recently released on Netflix and fans enjoyed every episode of the romantic drama. Collins is extremely active on her social media account and often takes to Instagram to share glimpses from her projects. She recently share a reel paying tribute to all the characters she has played on screen before and fans took to the comments section to tell her which character was their favourite.

Lily Collins pays tribute to her on-screen roles

The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a video including glimpses of all the characters she has played on-scree, Fist on the list was of course the much-loved Emily Cooper, followed by Red, which she played in the 2017 film Okja alongside Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, and others. She also included Rosie, her character from the romantic drama Love, Rosie, in which she took on a role opposite Sam Claflin. The film is all about the friendship the duo shares, and how life forces them to realise they are made for each other.

Have a look at video here

The actor also included Snow White, which she played in the 2012 film Mirror Mirror, in which she took on a role alongside some iconic actors including Julia Roberts, Armie Hammer, Nathan Lane, and many more. The video included a glimpse of Marla Mabrey as well, from Rules Don't Apply, which also featured Warren Beatty, Alec Baldwin, and others. The film saw Lily take on the role of a contract actress, who begins to develop feelings for a man she is forbidden from dating. Collins also included her characters from The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Clary Fray, and Les Misérables' Fantine, and Samantha from Stuck in Love.

The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming seasons of Emily in Paris which were recently announced, leaving fans of the show excited. The makers of the show took to their official Instagram page and made the announcement as they shared glimpses of some of the iconic scenes from the series. The caption read, "Say ‘bonjour’ to 3 & 4! 💋 EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!"

