Lily Collins-starrer 'Emily In Paris' Set To Be Renewed For Season 3 And 4 On Netflix

As the second season of Lily Collins' Emily in Paris surfaced online and received amazing reviews from the viewers, the fans were awaiting more updates on the renewal of the show for the next season. The makers of the show recently dropped a delightful piece of news for the fans by revealing that the series will not only be renewed for the third season but also for the fourth season.

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris premiered on October 2, 2020 that was originally developed for the Paramount Network but was later moved to Netflix in July 2020. The second season of the show was renewed in November 2020 while the finale episode aired on December 22, 2021.

Emily in Paris season 3 and 4 to air on Netflix

The makers of Emily in Paris recently took to the official Instagram handle of the show and shared a cute video clip depicting some of the iconic scenes from the series while announcing the renewal of the show for the third and fourth seasons. The video clip gave glimpses of Lily Collins along with other popular cast members of the show who would likely be a part of the upcoming seasons of the series. In the caption, they revealed that Emily in Paris was officially returning for two more seasons. The caption read, "Say ‘bonjour’ to 3 & 4! EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!" Watch the video ahead to see how the makers announced the renewal of the third and fourth seasons of the show.

More about Emily in Paris

Created by Darren Star and backed by MTV Entertainment Studios, the series follows the story of an American girl named Emily who shifts to France in order to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm. The series further depicts how she struggles at her workplace while searching for true love. Apart from Lily Collins essaying the lead role of Emily Cooper, other prominent cast members of the series included actors namely Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Camille Razat as Camille, Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler, Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault, among others.

Image: Instagram/@emilyinparis