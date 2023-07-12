Emmy 2023 Nominations: Succession, The Last Of Us, The White Lotus Lead The Race

The Emmy 2023 nominations were announced on Wednesday, July 12.. The 2023 Emmys mark the 75th anniversary of the Television Academy-curated awards. In a virtual announcement, TV Academy chairman Frank Scherma and Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown revealed the nominations for the 75th edition of the Emmys.

2 things you need to know:

The Emmy nominations were announced on July 12, 2023, via a live stream.

Shows like Succession, Barry, and Beef lead with several nominations.

Jenna Ortega, Bill Hader, Steven Yuen: Here are the Emmy nominees

This has been a great year for Television and web series. Several new shows made their debut such as The Bear, Beef, and Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Others carried on with their subsequent seasons, and even finales, such as Barry, Succession, and Better Call Saul. Here's the full list of Emmy 2023.

(Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and others were nominated at the Emmys | Image: Succession/Twitter)

BEST TALK SERIES



The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION



The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE



Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

(Ali Wong and Steven Yuen in Beef | Image: Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE



Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES



Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

BEST DRAMA SERIES



Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



Bill Hader (Barry)Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

BEST COMEDY SERIES



Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)