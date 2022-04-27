'Euphoria' 2: Sydney Sweeney Feared Her Character Would 'get Killed' In Zendaya-starrer

Sydney Sweeney was last seen in the hit Zendaya-starrer series Euphoria, which created waves online and was seen taking on the role of Cassie. In a recent interaction on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, the actor revealed that she initially believed her character, Cassie's days were numbered on the show. She thought her character was going to 'get killed' in the recently released season 2 of Euphoria.

Sydney Sweeney on her character Cassie in Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney recently appeared on the podcast and shed some light on what went through her mind when she read the script of the premiere episode of Euphoria season 2. She mentioned that the thought of Cassie getting killed off in the show crossed her mind when she read the scene featuring her unbuckling her seatbelt while seated next to Jacob Elordi's Nate, who was drinking and driving. She believed the writer, Sam Levinson was going to kill her character and also shed light on some improvisations she made in the scene. According to People, she opened up about reading the script of the scene on The Awardist podcast and said-

"I thought that Sam was killing me. I thought that I was going to get killed. When I read it, I thought that Cassie was getting killed off. I was really bummed. But then it turned into this weirdly sensual, dangerous connection between these two characters. And it became what it became. And the hanging out the window, actually, was just me hanging out the window. It was just random and very 'in the moment'."

Nate and Cassie in Euphoria

In the second season of Euphoria, Nate and Cassie's secret affair became the highlight of the show, as they tried to keep it hidden from everyone, especially, Maddy, who was Nate's ex and Cassie's best friend. Sweeney mentioned on the podcast that she learned about the plot twist while at a baseball game. She went under the bleachers trying to hear what Sam was trying to say to her over the phone and mentioned she 'wanted to scream as loud as possible' in excitement, which could not tell anyone.

Image: Twitter/@sydneyfiles