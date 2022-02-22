'Euphoria' Actor Minka Kelly Reveals She Was Uncomfortable While Filming THIS Scene

Euphoria fame Minka Kelly, who is seen as Samantha in Season 2 of the series, has opened up about the show's nude scenes. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor talked about her experiences on the sets of the show.

She said that her character, Samantha, was scheduled to get naked during her very first scene. However, once she expressed her discomfort to the creator of the show, Sam Levinson, things changed.

Euphoria actor Minka Kelly talks about experience on sets

During her interview with Vanity Fairy, Kelly recalled her conversation about her nude scene. She said, "I said, 'I'd love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on. He (Sam) was like, 'Okay!' He didn't even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted."

Several other cast members have relayed similar experiences on the sets. Euphoria's newcomer Chloe Cherry, who essays Faye, was also going to shoot nude in her first scene. As an adult actor, she was used to the moment; however, a cast member raised a point about gratuitous nudity. She, too, ended up acting without removing her clothes.

Actor Sydney Sweeney also talked about her nude scenes from the show, many of which were circulated online. Sweeney said Levinson always made her feel safe. As per ANI, she said, "I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me." She also mentioned an intimacy coordinator on sets who acts as her advocate for certain delicate scenes.

More about Euphoria 2

Euphoria revolves around recovering drug addict Rue, which is played by Zendaya. The plot follows her journey as she struggles with relationships and mental health along with her peers.

The show is raw and unsparing in its portrayal of Gen Z, and it also includes scenes of nudity and violence in its revealing plots. Euphoria 2 is currently all set for a hard-hitting finale episode, which will mark a closure to the characters until the new season.

(Image: AP)