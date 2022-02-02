'Euphoria': Brooklyn 99’s Chelsea Peretti Reacts As Fans Demand Role In Zendaya-starrer

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame Chelsea Peretti, who played the role of Gina Linetti in the hit comedy show took to her Twitter account and reacted to fans who demanded she be cast in the ongoing Zendaya show Euphoria. Several fans took to the micro-blogging site and wished for the actor to take on a role opposite Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi. The second season of the Disney+Hotstar show recently began and the fourth episode was the latest one to hit the online streaming platform.

Chelsea Peretti on fans demanding her presence in Euphoria

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor took to her Twitter account and replied as a fan wished to see her in Euphoria opposite the famous Nate Jacobs from the hit show. A fan took to the micro-blogging site and mentioned that although they do not watch Euphoria, they would like to see the actor cast in Euphoria. They wrote, "I literally don’t watch euphoria but get her in it and Nate Jacobs is done." Peretti then replied to the Tweet and wished to have a chat with Jacob Elordi as she wrote, "Nate let's have a chat babe".

nate lets have a chat babe https://t.co/nkhS9a5Ufu — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 31, 2022

Euphoria revolves around the life of Zendaya's Rue, who struggled with drug abuse and tires to go through life at high school. She is currently in a relationship with Jules, played by Hunter Schafer. However, after the latest episode of the teen drama, fans are unsure about the duo's dynamic. Nate Jacobs on the other hand is currently in a love triangle with Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, and her best friend Cassie, whose role is played by Sydney Sweeney.

Singer and songwriter Labrinth recently made a cameo in the teen drama and he penned down a note of gratitude after the episode aired. He called it a 'spiritual experience' and thanked the cast and crew for welcoming him to the sets of the show. He shared a picture with Zendaya and wrote, "Never been on American television as a cast member. This was a pretty spiritual experience with the cast and crew that attended - felt like I left my body when we were recording this. Thank you to the @euphoriaHBO Universe and creators for welcoming me on set"

Never been on American television as a cast member. This was a pretty spiritual experience with the cast and crew that attended - felt like I left my body when we were recording this. Thank you to the @euphoriaHBO Universe and creators for welcoming me on set 💜 pic.twitter.com/GxFbRbCP7P — Labrinth (@Labrinth) January 31, 2022

Image: Twitter/@GeekZoneGZ, Instagram/@chelsanity