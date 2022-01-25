Young Cal, Derek & Marsha On 'Euphoria 2': Elias Kacavas, Henry Eikenberry, Rebecca Louise

The second season of Euphoria is currently underway, and fans have been gripped by the events on the show. While they have been familiar with the characters, who have been associated with the show for the past three years, there were some new entrants too in the latest season. The younger versions of the characters Cal, Derek, and Marsha were recently introduced in episode 3 of the show.

The romantic bond between Cal and his best friend Derek in high school and the appearance of Nate's mother Marsha in her hot teen years has left fans intrigued. They might be keen to know who are the actors portraying the characters were and how their journey in a career in life has been till now.

Who is young Cal aka Elias Kacavas on Euphoria season 2?

Elia Kacavas, as per a report on Popsugar, was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in the United States of America.

While his exact age is not known yet, he is likely to be around 23-24 years since he graduated from the Manchester Central School in 2017.

Kacavas graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts for drama. He is said to have trained to become a method actor at Strasberg studio.

On his Instagram bio, Kacavas has only mentioned the details of his shows. He wrote that he was a part of Euphoria season 2 on HBO Max.

On his Instagram handle, he has also posted details of one of his performances at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute - New York.

Kacavas also shared that he was going to star in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. No details yet are available on the fourth series of the teen thriller drama franchise, except that he will play the character, Greg.

Elias Kacavas is also musically inclined as one got to see his pictures with a guitar and the piano on his Instagram handle. Among the other highlights on his Instagram profile was that he loved to enjoy time with his friends and also with dogs. As per reports, he is Greek.

Who is young Derek aka Henry Eikenberry on Euphoria?

Henry Eikenberry aka young Derek was born on November 15, 1998, as per a report on The Focus. So his age is 23.

He was born and raised in New York. He studied at the Brooklyn Friends School and graduated in 2017.

"If we’re cool you can call me Hank," read his Instagram bio

As the latest episode aired, he penned a gratitude note for his fans. Henry Eikenberry has three siblings in all, a brother named Tristan, and two sisters, Hayden and Piper.

Not many details are available about his life, except that Euphoria seemed to be his first acting assignment.

Who is young Marsha aka Rebecca Louise on Euphoria?

Rebecca Louise, as per a report on Decider, has worked in the Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman as a background actor.

She had revealed in a tweet on Monday that she was a background actor on Euphoria, and that she was asked to audition. She shared that she was there is 'more than just the flashback.' She shared all of it happened in a week.

fun fact I was working background on tonight’s episode of @euphoriaHBO where I got asked to audition. So I’m in more than just the flashback. Try and find me 💜 — Rebecca Louise (@rebeccalouisela) January 23, 2022

I went from background on euphoria to being nate’s mom within a week and now the episode is out



Crazy — Rebecca Louise (@rebeccalouisela) January 24, 2022

Louise also shared that her co-star on the show, Dune star Zendaya, had congratulated her on her first day on the sets in April.

In her Instagram bio, she has mentioned '@euphoria season 2 on @hbomax as Young Marsha.' In another post, she had shared that she was 'forever grateful' to be a part of Euphoria.

Her account is also filled with numerous glamorous photoshoots.

(Image: Instagram/@henryeikenberry, @rebeccalouisela)