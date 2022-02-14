The all-new episode of Euphoria released on February 14 and Martha Kelly's character, the drug dealer Laurie left an impact on viewers after her encounter with Zendaya's Rue. The actor recently spoke to Variety after her role in the teen drama series and explained what went through her mind when she first read the script of the show. She mentioned she was 'heartbroken' and didn't know if she could do it.

Martha Kelly opens up about her role as Laurie in Euphoria

In a conversation with Variety about her first thoughts on reading the script, the actor mentioned she 'really wanted to' be on the show, but did not know if she could do it, as it was heartbreaking to read the script. She mentioned it was difficult to play a 'character that hurts kids' as she takes on the role of a drug dealer. She particularly spoke about the scene in which she injects Zendaya's character with morphine when she is going through withdrawal. She said-

"When I first read the scripts, I was heartbroken, because I didn’t know if I could do it and I really wanted to be on the show. But it’s difficult to want to play a character that hurts kids. There is that scene where Rue is getting into the tub, and Laurie injects her with morphine — and in the script, it is even creepier, because Laurie is helping her undress and get in the tub, and it is approaching this gross paedophilia vibe. Initially, I was just like, “I can’t do this.”"

However, she mentioned she spoke to director Sam Levinson and he was 'lovely about it.' She said that she did not ask him to change anything about the scene, because she believes she is 'more of a comedian than an actor'. She mentioned she did not want to intrude with her 'self-centred discomfort' and was 'lucky to have been invited in the first place'. She was happy when the director told her that the scene she was worried about would be shot out of focus. She continued-