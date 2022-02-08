Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6: Trailer Preview, Release Date, Where To Watch & More

The Zendaya-starer teen drama Euphoria season 2 has been the talk of the town ever since its premiere. The second season has managed to attract a lot of audiences and created a lot of buzz on social media. The last episode of the cult-favourite high school drama has fueled the fans excitement levels and they are eagerly waiting for episode 6. In a preview aired at the end of episode 5, fans could see that the next episode will continue to dig deeper into how relationships fray and fans will witness some major twists and turns.

Euphoria season 2, Episode 6 Trailer Preview

The new preview trailer of Euphoria season 2 sees Zendaya suffering from more side effects of withdrawal. We see her limping through her home, nestled into the washroom tile, and shaking trying to open a Jolly Rancher candy. We can also see Rue saying “I’m sure most people would say that the world would be a better place without me,” she further narrates “I don’t disagree. I wish I could say I didn’t mean any of it. But I thought it. I felt it. I said it.”. However, things could be more regrettable. Apparently, Rue has been liberated from the awful heave of Laurie the drug dealer. The preview also drops hints about something strange going on between Maddy, Cassie and Nate.

Here take a look at the trailer preview of Euphoria season 2 episode 6-

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 Release date

The latest episode is scheduled to release on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Where to watch Euphoria Season 2?

The new episode of Euphoria will also be available on the streaming platform HBO Max. which requires a monthly subscription plan. Packages are $10 per month for the ad-supported plan (or $100 annually) or $15 monthly ($150 annually) for the ad-free plan. Apart from that, in addition to HBO Max, the first season of Euphoria is also available on Amazon Prime Video ($15) and Google Play ($20). In India, fans can watch Euphoria on Disney plus Hotstar.

Image: Twitter/@Zendaya_Updated, Instagram/@onlyhuntercoleman