'Euphoria' Season 2: Alexa Demie Reveals THIS Scene Was Cut; 'Wanted To See It Happen'

Euphoria Season 2 episode 6 was the latest one to release on Disney+Hotstar and saw a scene between Hunter Schafer's Jules and Jacob Elordi's character Nate that had viewers divided. Alexa Demie, who plays the role of Maddy in the Zendaya-starrer opened up about the scene in question that saw Nate arrive at Jules house and give her the tape that belonged to his father. She mentioned that there was a scene that was cut by the makers that featured Maddy handing over the tape to Jules instead.

Alexa Demie opens up about Euphoria cut scene

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Demie opened up about a cut scene from the latest episode of the teen drama. She mentioned that she was initially meant to give the tape to Jules with a note that read, "I think you'd want this". She mentioned her character, Maddy was meant to do this anonymously, which 'felt really nice' for her character to do. Demie mentioned she 'really wanted' it to happen, however, viewers saw Nate turning up at Jules' home mysteriously and handing over the tape to her. Alexa Demie told Entertainment Weekly via Screen Rant-

"There was a moment where I was gonna give the tape to Jules with a letter saying, "I think you'd want this," and not say who was giving it to her, but give it back to her, which felt really nice for me. And there was a part of me that really wanted to see that happen, but I think the way it goes down keeps the story going, and it's drama."

The scene Alexa spoke about saw Nate messaging Jules that he was at her house, which scared her since the encounters they have had in the past have not been pleasant. She hides a box-cutter in her sleeve to defend herself if she needs to and heads out to get into Nate's car. Nate then hands her the tape that he found in his dad's room, which saw his dad and Jules first encounter, which Jules had no idea was filmed. She seemed grateful to him and Nate's rather sweet behaviours towards her left viewers divided, as the previous scene saw him get violent with Maddy.

Image: Twitter/@alexafiles, @cneraw