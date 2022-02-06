Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date & Time: What Time Will New Episode Come Out?

The second season of Euphoria recently premiered and has been the talk of the town ever since. The fifth episode of the season is now gearing up for its release and fans eagerly wait to find out what life has in store for Zendaya's character, Rue. The fifth episode of the season is scheduled to release on Monday, February 6 at 9 PM, ET.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5

As the show's new season reached its halfway mark last week, fans are now wondering when the next episode will hit the online streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. The new episode will air at 9 PM ET on February 6 and fans wait to see what Rue does next. Fans can now watch Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 on Monday on Disney+Hotstar.

What happened in Euphoria so far?

The last episode of the show saw her and Jules hit a bump in their relationship and viewers wonder if they are still together and will work through their issues. Jules, played by Hunter Schafer on the other hand also found herself attracted to Elliot. Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi was seen stuck in a love triangle with Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, and her best friend Cassie, whose role is played by Sydney Sweeney. The episode also saw a cameo by Singer and songwriter Labrinth, whose presence and performance made fans emotional.

Euphoria is directed and written by Sam Levinson and is all about Rue, played by Zendaya and how she navigated through life dealing with love, high school, friendships, family and addictions. Apart from Zendaya, the show also stars Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Austin Abrams, and many others

Euphoria season 3

After the successful run that season 1 and season 2 of the hit show had, the news of the much-loved show being renewed for season three recently made headlines. The official Instagram account of the teen drama shared a clip with the iconic soundtrack of the show in the background as they made the announcement. The caption read, "#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3."

