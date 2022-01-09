Euphoria Season 2 Streaming Online: Here's How & When To Watch Zendaya-starrer Teen Drama

It is good news for Euphoria fans as the Zendaya-starer teen drama is making a comeback with its second instalment The second season of the cult-favourite high school drama will have eight episodes and it is all set to premiere from 9th January 2022. Recently, the trailer of Euphoria season 2 created a lot of buzz on social media and since then fans have been waiting for it. The trailer gives us a sneak-peek into how the central characters of the web series are dealing with love, heartbreak and addiction. So to calm your curiosity, here we bring you every detail of how you can watch the popular teen drama.

How watch Euphoria season 2 on TV?

Season two of Euphoria will premiere on January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO, and its new episode will air every Sunday. So, to watch season 2 of the series you will need to purchase a subscription to the HBO channel.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online?

As per the reports of the Hollywood reporter, Euphoria is available to stream exclusively online on HBO Max, which requires a monthly subscription plan. Packages are $10 per month for the ad-supported plan (or $100 annually) or $15 monthly ($150 annually) for the ad-free plan. While both packages let you watch both seasons of Euphoria as well as hundreds of TV shows and movies in HBO’s library. Apart from that, in addition to HBO Max, the first season of Euphoria is also available on Amazon Prime Video ($15) and Google Play ($20). In India, fans can watch Euphoria on Disney plus Hotstar.

Euphoria season 1

The show despite many controversies has received positive reviews from critics for its cinematography, story, cast performance, and dark theme. It also won big awards at popular awards ceremonies. Zendaya, who plays protagonist Rue, became the youngest person to win an Emmy Award for Best Actress for her show Euphoria.

