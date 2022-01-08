'Euphoria' Season 2 To 'Pushpa': What To Watch On OTT Platforms This Weekend

If 2021 saw trailblazing content across streaming platforms, 2022 is set to raise the bar and take the entertainment quotient a notch higher. Kickstarting the year on a high note are shows like Euphoria season 2, Cubicles season 2 to films like Pushpa and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, set to hook the audiences with their intriguing storyline, powerful ensemble cast and much more. As we step into the first weekend of January 2022, here are some binge-worthy shows to satiate your weekend blues.

Euphoria Season 2

The latest instalment will see Zendaya reprise her role as Rue Bennett along with Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Nika king as Leslie Bennett, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs among others. The show is loosely based on the Israeli tv miniseries of the same name and revolves around the lives of a bunch of high school students struggling through their experiences of love, identity, sex, drugs, friendships, and trauma. It premieres this Sunday, January 9, 2022, on HBO Max.

Pushpa

After having a chart breaking run at the box office, the Allu Arjun starrer came out on Amazon Prime Video yesterday, January 7 in four languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Pushpa: The Rise followed Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of illegal business.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer was released on Netflix after an amazing run at the box office. It follows a love story between a gym trainer and a transgender woman. The film also casts Sawan Rupowali, Abhishek Bajaj, Aanjjan Shrivastav and more in supporting roles.

Cubicles season 2

After the wide popularity of its first season helmed by TVF, the show was renewed for a second instalment and showcases Piyush navigating his way through the myriad challenges and problems in his workplace. It is streaming now on SonyLIV.

This is Us (season 6)

The drama TV series bid adieu to its fans with its sixth and final instalment as it came out on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this week. Its intense storyline and stunning performances had grabbed the attention of international audiences since its inception in 2016.

The Tender Bar

Ben Affleck and George Clooney's collaboration in the coming-of-age drama The Tender Bar recently arrived on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022. It is an adaptation of J.R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir of the same name.

