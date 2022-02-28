Euphoria Season 3: Date, Cast And Everything We Know About The New Season Of HBO Series

Becoming one of the most-tweeted-about shows in the USA ahead of the final episode, it is needless to say the final curtain drop of Zendaya starrer Euphoria season two was one for the history books. From Cassie going haywire in Nate's love to Rue dealing with her father's demise, students of East Highland witnessed the entire high-fashion, big-budgeted drama in Lexi's play. With the eighth episode premiered on Sunday on HBO Max, fans are now wondering what the cast of the teen drama has in store next.

Before the show even ended, the makers treated the fans with the announcement of the third season and promised even more drama in East Highland. While the audience is still reveling in the glorious end of the second season, check out the Euphoria season 3 release date, cast, and plot.

When is Euphoria 3 coming out?

Despite the major restrictions imposed by the government compelling many productions to come to a halt, Euphoria 2 managed to not make the fans wait for too long. With the curbs being loosened over time, the third season is expected to start production soon. However, the official date of Euphoria 3 is yet to be announced.

Euphoria season 3 cast

The main and regular cast of the teen drama is highly expected to return to the show namely Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney. Dominic Fike, who played Fike, was a newcomer in the second season, confirmed returning for the next season during his appearance on Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Additionally, fans will have to wait and see if Chloe Cherry, who played Faye, and Eric Dane, Nate's father, return for the new season.

What to expect from Euphoria season 3?

Spoilers Alert: In the final episodes of the dramatic show, fans witness Nate breaking up with Cassie after Lexi's play which results in Maddy telling her, ''This is just the beginning''. Fans are excited to witness how their equation evolves after the dramatic fallout. On the other hand, Nate reports his father to the cops which might deepen their rift even further while we see Zendaya trying to reconcile with her past friends who were affected by her drug-induced episodes.

Fans have also not forgotten about how Rue still has to repay Laurie for the flushed drugs worth thousands of dollars. Fans will also hope to see Jules and Rue develop a healthy relationship with each other while navigating through their own traumatic pasts.