Actor Angus Cloud, who found fame by playing Fezco in the popular teen drama Euphoria, stumbled upon Hollywood whilst during a casual walk on the street. With no plans to become an actor, Cloud is now one of the most popular and beloved characters from the Zendaya-headlined HBO show, which is set for another third instalment soon. Although the second season of the show concluded a few weeks ago, fans are still not over the nerve-wracking finale and Fezco's uncertain ending as he was shot by the cops while saving his younger brother.

Playing the role of a nonchalant sloe-eyed drug peddler, Angus Cloud is expected to return for the next season. As fans anticipate Euphoria 3, an old video of the 23-year-old actor is making rounds on the internet that sheds light on Cloud's life before fame.

Euphoria star Angus Cloud's old video as a waiter

The video depicts the young actor serving as a waiter at a restaurant. In the short clip, Cloud can be seen clearing up the plates on the table as the guests dance around him. As per the user that posted the video, the video was taken before Cloud was roped in to play the role in Euphoria. They wrote, ''wow 4 four years ago Fez was my waiter at my birthday brunch in Brooklyn.''

just.darleen pic.twitter.com/5xffX3Tpov — Top Viral LGBT+ Videos (@vi2_v_2) March 6, 2022

The video quickly blew up on social media as fans marvelled at how far the young star had come over the years. One fan wrote, ''I just saw @anguscloud video as a waiter before in Brooklyn omg, my heart popped it was really an inspiration to keep chasing those dreams and work hard'' while another wrote, ''Finding out Angus cloud used 2 be a waiter too is so fetch''.

meeting angus cloud while he was still a waiter at that restaurant in Brooklyn would’ve been the perfect love story — k (@ki55oflife) March 6, 2022

Earlier, in an interview with The Face, Angus Cloud got candid about his life before Hollywood revealing that he worked at a restaurant in New York City. He also opened up about his life after fame by stating, ''I don’t like the famous part, to be honest with you. I don’t want to be a celebrity. I don’t like people recognising me.''

