'Euphoria 2': Maude Apatow Reveals How Lexi & Fezco's Link-up 'just Happened, Felt Right'

The second season of the popular show, Euphoria, is all set for a hard-hitting finale episode, marking a closure to the characters until the third season. The excitement of the finale was doubled, thanks to the adrenaline-pumping seventh episode where Lexi, essayed by Maude Apatow, finally presented her play to the school. With Cassie's emotional roller coaster teenage years and Nate's secret subtly revealed to the school, the episode ended with the former holding pure vengeance in her eyes for her sister, Lexi.

In the midst of all chaos, neither Lexi nor fans failed to forget that Fezco, played by Angus Cloud, was missing all the action at the school. While it is yet to be revealed the reason behind his MIA, fans have thoroughly enjoyed the duo's unexpected link-up journey in the show. Talking about the same, actor Maude Apatow revealed that Fexi, a name endearingly given by fans to the duo, could possibly be her doing.

Euphoria 2: Maude Apatow on 'Fexi' couple

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 24-year-old revealed that the idea behind developing a romantic angle between Lexi and Fezco came unexpectedly whilst talking to Euphoria 2 creator and writer Sam Levinson. She recalled, ''When Sam and I were talking about all this stuff, just on the phone kicking around for hours, that came to be. I can't remember specifically how that went down,'' The young actor believed that Lexi and Fez's connection 'totally made sense' after talking about it.

Moreover, Apatow revealed that her equation with Angus Cloud in real life helped their on-screen chemistry. She concluded, ''And Angus and I, in real life, have a funny friendship. It all just happened. It all felt right as soon as we started talking about it.'' Furthermore, the actor hoped for the makers to explore their relationship in the third season. She also talked about her character's slow-paced romantic development with Fez is 'refreshing' and stands out from the other character's extreme arcs.

Meanwhile, fans rejoiced after the show announced that they will be returning for another season. Sharing the exciting news, the makers wrote on social media, ''#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3."

Image: Instagram/@maudeapatow