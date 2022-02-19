'Euphoria': Will Zendaya-starrer Season 3 Be Teen Drama's Last? HBO Executive Answers

The second season of Euphoria is currently underway and the makers have already announced that the Zendaya-starrer had been renewed for yet another season. Fans were excited about the news, but wonder if Euphoria season 3 will be the last time they see Rue in action. The Chief Content Officer of HBO, Casey Bloys recently spoke to TVLine about the same and opened up about the third season of the teen drama.

Euphoria season 3 to be the show's last?

The HBO show gained popularity ever since its premiere and is currently in its second season. Casey Bloys told TVLine that he would let the executive producer, director Sam Levinson and Zendaya 'lead the way'. He did not specify if the upcoming season would be the finale of the show but mentioned that he is excited about season 3 and what the team has planned. He said to TVLine via Screen Rant -

"I will let the executive producer, Sam [Levinson] and Zendaya talk about that. I’m very excited about what they’ve got planned for Season 3. So I will leave that to them. I will say, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way.”

'Euphoria' season 2

Currently, fans are on the fence about how Rue is doing and wonder what fate has in store for her. Fans hope she finds a way to get clean and stay clean and wonder what her equation will be like with Jules. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya mentioned that fans would see her character 'hit rock bottom', however she gave them hope as she mentioned 'redemption is possible'. She said-

"I think that if people can go with her through that, and get to the end, and still have hope for her future, and watch her make the changes and steps to heal and humanize her through her sobriety journey and her addiction, then maybe they can extend that to people in real life. ''I don’t know, that was a long-winded way of just saying that I think it’s important that we have characters that are flawed. And remember that we are not the worst mistake we've ever made. And that redemption is possible.''

