Everything You Need To Know About 'The Circle' Star Terilisha And Her Music Career

Netflix's The Circle season 2 has aired 4 episodes for its audience. The first four episodes though have already heated up the discussion among the participants. Two of the members have risen up to the top as "influencers" and increased the tension in the show with their feuds diving all the eight members in groups of two.

The influencers: Terilisha and Savannah now have the spotlight on them as the responsibility of "blocking" a participant of the show gets pushed on the duo. One of the two influencers, Terilisha, is quickly gaining popularity for her tactics on the show and not just her electric blue hair. Here's all you need to know about The Circle's Terilisha.

Everything to know about The Circle's Terilisha

The Circle's Terilisha's website describes her as a "songstress, songwriter and actress". The 34-year-old player in Netflix's The Circle is a native of Dallas, Texas. She had always been interested in the field of music. Aside from her interest in the performing arts, Terilisha has a double degree in Mathematics and Science. On the show, she called herself a "smart cookie" and boasted about a mathematical theorem that she had discovered in school and named after herself.

Terilisha had grown up singing in church choirs, praise teams, and various girl groups. She has produced about 6 singles including Giving You All My Love, N.a.S., Spotlight and more. Terilisha has also produced an album titled Blue Heart which released on March 29, 2019.

She considers Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Aaliyah, Stevie Wonder, Toni Braxton, Gladys Knight and Donny Hathaway her role models and greatest influences to pursue a career in the music industry at the age of 17. While she is more passionate about music, she has also made her contribution as an actor. The singer was seen in a Dallas-based web series named Washed as Khloe.

According to StarOffline, The Circle's Terilisha's net worth is close to $250,000 to $300,000. The star is not only a successful singer and a budding actor but also a renowned social media star. Terilisha enjoys a fan following of more than 18,000 followers on her Instagram handle, as of April 20, 2021. On TikTok, Terilisha has more than 200,000 followers.

