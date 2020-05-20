Excel Entertainment Issues Clarification On Collaboration Over Amazon Originals

Putting rest to all the 'budget cut' speculation doing rounds on social media about Excel Entertainment's collaboration with Amazon originals, the production house on Wednesday issued a statement clearing the air. The film production company Excel Entertainment is co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Excel Entertainment took to their handle and shared a clarification in the viewer’s interest. They posted, “There has been a great deal of speculation doing the rounds since the weekend about budget cuts on Amazon originals produced by Excel media. We would like to clarify that these assumptions are not true. They have been great partners and we continue to collaborate with them on multiple shows”.

Excel Entertainment has previously developed three web series. All of them were made for Amazon Prime Video - Inside Edge, Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, charting wide success all across.

A clarification in viewers interest. pic.twitter.com/3VjkEAWqSX — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) May 20, 2020

For those unaware, the speculation suggested that Amazon Prime Video and Netflix would slash budgets on shows commission. However, Amazon Originals The Family Man creators Raj and DK denied the reports and wrote on their Twitter handle, "We've been getting calls about the news that we are facing budget cuts on #TheFamilyMan. We have NOT been asked to cut budgets on either this show or any of our upcoming shows. We have finished the shoot on TFM, so the topic of budget cuts is not even relevant."

