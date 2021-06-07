EXCLUSIVE: Ruchi Malviya Says, ‘Poonam Dhillon Is A Changed Person’ In Front Of The Camera

Ruchi Malviya who is currently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Mukesh Jasoos in an exclusive interview with Republic World talked about her experience on sharing screen space with veteran actor Poonam Dhillon on the sets of the web series. She also talked about the things that she learnt from the actor and how she is off-camera.

Ruchi Malviya reveals Poonam Dhillon's on-set talent

When Ruchi was asked about her experience of working with Poonam Dhillon off-camera, she said that it was amazing. She shared that not just Poonam Dhillon but the entire cast and crew of Mukesh Jasoos be it the directors, her co-actors and her producers were all down to earth and fabulous to work with. Elaborating on the same she shared, "The entire atmosphere was so positive and motivating as everyone was on the same wavelength. I would wake up an hour before so I could just go on the set early and chill with all these people and I just didn’t come back home."

On being asked about certain observations that she made while watching Poonam Dhillon who plays the role of Ruchi's mother in the series, Ruchi shared that since Poonam Dhillon has been a part of the industry for many many years she exactly knows how a film shoot works. Shedding some light on the same Ruchi said, "The moment she (Poonam Dhillon) is in front of the camera she changes into a different person. She is usually quiet on set but as soon as the camera is on her she knows exactly what she has to do like nobody even needs to brief her on the scene."

The actor also shared that Poonam Dhillon is technically sound and knows how to work the camera angles while filming. She shared that Poonam knows all the technical aspects when it comes to facing the camera like how to take shadows and how to take the different lights on one's face. She further added that Poonam taught her how to turn her body according to the light so that her face shot would have no shadows and also gave her lessons on how to position well in front of the camera and which face profile works best for her. She also mentioned that Poonam Dhillon would also fix her hair sometimes during the shoot and was really humble to work with. She further stated, "If there was ever overlap in dialogues or some fumbling she (Poonam Dhillon) would come to us and let us know that so that we could make note of that the next time and not do it. Her experience shows a lot."

A look at Mukesh Jasoos cast

In Ruchi Malviya's latest web series, she plays the role of Sulekha, a social media influencer. Apart from her and Poonam Dhillon, the web series also features Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tripathi, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Anamika Shukla in key roles.

IMAGE: RUCHI MALVIYA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.