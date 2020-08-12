'Extraction' Shooting Locations Includes Three Different Countries; Know Details Here

Extraction is an action thriller flick that features Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. The film is helmed by Sam Hargrave, which also marks his directorial debut. It is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. Read further and check out Extraction shooting location.

Extraction shooting locations

Extraction shooting began in the year 2018. The film was mainly shot in three different countries, Bangladesh, Thailand, and India. However, most of the film is set in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It is one of the most densely populated cities in the world with around 20 million residents.

Bangladesh

Maximum scenes of the action thriller were shot in Dhaka. However, some chaotic scenes were difficult for the team to film in a populated city like Dhaka. So, some real images of Dhaka were used in the film. Hargrave wandered around and took photos of the city for some of the movie's background shots.

India

The film's initial shoot began in India. They shot some starting parts of the film in Ahmedabad and Mumbai in November 2018. The fight sequences that took in the middle of that busy market were filmed in the cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai. In an interview with an American newspaper, director Sam Hargrave explained that filming in India was tough because not many action films are shot there and that became a problem. He further added that they had to shoot with a six-foot-four blonde guy with a machine gun, Chris Hemsworth and they needed a high level of control, which the Indian sets were not used to.

Thailand

The introductory scene of Chris Hemsworth was shot in Thailand. The scene where Tyler falls off the bridge is the Lat Bua Khao Bridge in Thailand. As mentioned by Altas of Wonders, the production crew turned Tha Pha (a small town 50 miles west from Bangkok) into a huge set for the movie.

More about Extraction

Extraction cast also features Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour. Extraction movie plot follows a black ops soldier who has to rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The film released on Netflix on April 24, 2020.

