Famous YouTuber MrBeast Pledges To Create Real-life 'Squid Game' In Viral Tik Tok Video

Youtuber and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has aimed to bring Netflix's show Squid Game to life. The Youtuber said if his latest TikTok video gets 10 million likes, he will create the hit dystopian show in real life.

Best known for crafting elaborate challenges to put participants through in order to a large amount of money, the Youtube sensation shared the pre-challenge on Monday, October 11. As of this writing, MrBeast's video itself has garnered 4.3 million likes and continues to gain a little more than one million likes an hour.

Set in South Korea, Squid Game is a survival thriller that has made quite an impression since its release. The show focuses on a competition in which 456 people from many walks of life play in a series of games with life-threatening repercussions to win a $45.6 billion prize.

No plans for the second season of Squid Game: Hwang Dong-hyuk

According to Variety, despite Netflix boss Ted Sarandos' saying that the series is on its way to becoming Netflix's most-watched series ever released, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk doesn't yet have plans for a second season of the thriller. "I don't have well developed plans for 'Squid Game 2.It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors", the filmmaker had earlier told Variety about the possibilities of a follow-up season.

."I freely admit that I've had great inspiration from Japanese comics and animation over the years", Hwang added. "When I started, I was in financial straits myself and spent much time in cafes reading comics including 'Battle Royale' and 'Liar Game.' I came to wonder how I'd feel if I took part in the games myself. But I found the games too complex, and for my own work focused instead on using kids' games".

Squid Game roped in a plagiarism controversy

Meanwhile, the Korean-language show has been roped into plagiarism controversy for an uncanny resemblance to a Japanese film, As the Gods Will. Directed by Takashi Mike's and released in 2014, the plot of the film follows a group of high school teens, who must play several games. In the film as well, the participants are killed if they lose. The first game played in the 2014 film is Daruma-san ga koronda, which is extremely similar to the first game of Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light. Apart from this game being a common factor in both the titles, fans also pointed out that they were both shot in a similar manner.

(Image:MrBeast/Netflix/Instagram)