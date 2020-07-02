'Stranger Things' Fame Finn Wolfhard Was Close To Quitting Acting Before His Audition

Stranger Things fame Finn Wolfhard revealed in an interview with a British news portal that he was close to quitting acting before his audition for the thriller show. He also talked about how he bagged the Mike Wheeler role at a critical moment in his budding career. Read on:

Finn Wolfhard almost quit before Stranger Things

Finn Wolfhard revealed that when the Stranger Things audition came up, he was very sick. He added that he almost considered not acting anymore. He still sent a tape to the makers and caught the attention of brothers and directors, Matt and Ross Duffer. Wolfhard was just 13 when the show started airing and revealed that he just had to give up on a planned film part that did not work out.

Finn Wolfhard was originally planning to pursue a career as a director instead of an actor. He is once again set to reprise his role in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Like many other series and films, the show's shooting has also been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Wolfhard travelled to Atlanta, Georgia, to film for Stranger Things before the pandemic. Once the lockdown set in, the production of the show was halted and the shoot was postponed. The makers will soon resume production once things get better and as soon as it is safe to do so.

Further discussing Stranger Things, Finn revealed that nobody expected the show to blow up overnight. Wolfhard said that they all thought they were filming a secret thing that no one knew about. He added that Netflix was kind of hands of and no one knew what they were doing. The actor said that they thought it would become a cult classic and they would be really proud of doing it when they come back to it in 30 years.

Further talking about growing up as a child star, he said that he has had a different experience than those who rose to fame at a young age in the nineties. Finn Wolfhard added that there are many rules to keep children safe. The actor revealed that none of them have been in a position where they are at an uncomfortable party and were being served with drinks. Finn added that it depends on the person as well and said that the environment that he has grown up in has been very positive.

