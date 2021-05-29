'Firefly Lane' On Netflix Renewed! Here's Everything Fans Can Expect From Season 2

Firefly Lane arrived on Netflix just a few months ago, however, that has by no means stopped the show from becoming a huge hit and a fan-favourite. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Firefly Lane navigates the lives of two teenage girls in the 1970s, all the way through to their adulthood in the early-2000s.

The show dropped on Feb 3, and has since received mixed critical reviews. However, fans have been raving about the Netflix show, ensuing in it trending number 1 on Netflix in the US. Will there be a Firefly Lane season 2?

Has Firefly Lane been renewed?

Good news for Kate and Tully fans, Firefly Lane has officially been renewed for a season 2 by Netflix! In addition, the original novel also has a sequel titled Fly Away, which extends the story even further. The news was announced through their social media platforms and on YouTube, where actresses Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, who play the beloved characters of Tully and Kate respectively, answered a couple of fan questions and made the official announcement.

What fans can expect from Firefly Lane season 2 (S1 Spoilers!)

Season one's ending of Firefly Lane left a lot of open mouths and confused faces. After Tully quits her show, she enjoys catching up with Kate by the fireplace where the former promises the latter that she’ll help her get a job when she’s hired again. Fans are then treated to a flashforward in the future, where the pair have an emotional confrontation at a funeral, with Kate stating that she never wants to see Tully again.

Season 2 of Firefly Lane will definitely go on to explain what happened between the two best friends. The main theme of the show so far, has been friendship. This means that fans can expect the pair to become BFFs again. The finale of the show takes place at a funeral. However, who's funeral it was, still remains unclear. Although it does seem like Tully arrives to pay her respect, which means fans can assume that the funeral was of someone closest to Kate. Fans can also assume that the second season will explore the job Tully promised Kate.

