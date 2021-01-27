FKA Twigs Opens Up About Racial Bullying She Faced From Ex Robert Pattinson's Fans

British songwriter and singer FKA twigs has opened up about the racial abuse she faced when she was in a relationship with Robert Pattinson. She recently was a guest on BBC Radio 4's podcast titled as Grounded with Louis Theroux. FKA twigs has also revealed that Robert's fans wanted him to be with someone white and blonde. Read ahead to know more about what the singer has said.

FKA twigs recalls the time ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson's fans racially abused her

Appearing on the Grounded with Louis Theroux, FKA twigs has opened up about the extreme nature of her former partner Robert Pattinson's fans. She has said that his fans called her horrible and hurtful names for dating the Twilight star. FKA has recalled the experience to be horrific and said that it was difficult for her to even talk about it.

She further added that his fans compared her physical appearance to that of a monkey. FKA twigs also said that this racial abuse had a dysmorphic effect on her for months. Elaborating more, the 33-year-old singer said that every time she would see her pictures online she thought she looked like a monkey and everybody else thought the same. She also felt self-conscious and also thought of herself to be ugly.

When asked about why she never spoke about the abuse she faced, FKA twigs said that she is black and belonged to a low-income family. Also, this abuse happened when she had to work very hard to get a seat at the table. Later, she said that the bond she shared with Pattinson helped her escape the bullying.

FKA twigs and Robert Pattinson began dating in 2014. But FKA twigs and Robert Pattinson broke up after three years in 2017 and called off the engagement as well. FKA twigs dated her Honey Boy co-star Shia LaBeouf in 2018. They broke up nine months later. According to a report by BBC, it was revealed in December 2020 that FKA is suing LaBeouf on the grounds of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf had a great time before his behaviour became abusive.

Image courtesy- @fkatwigs and @robertpattinsonofficial Instagram

