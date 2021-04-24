Following 'The Circle' Season 2? Check Out The Total Number Of Episodes Here!

The much-awaited second season of the American reality competition series The Circle began on April 14, 2021, and it premiered exclusively on Netflix. The streaming giant dropped the first four episodes of the series on April 14, followed by the next four on April 21, while other episodes of the series are yet to be released. Thus, read to find out how many episodes are there in The Circle Season 2, with their release dates.

All you need to know about The Circle Season 2 episodes

Back in March 2020, Netflix had announced renewing the second and third season of The Circle with Michelle Buteau as the show host. Like its previous and first season, contestants will take on each other to become the most popular player but without actually meeting in The Circle Season 2. Instead, all the contestants will communicate with the help of a specially designed application wherein they will be able to showcase themselves in any way of their choice.

The official description of The Circle Season 2 on Netflix's website reads: "Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000." On its premiere date, i.e. April 14 (week 1), the streaming service released the first four episodes of the reality competition show. On the next Wednesday, i.e. April 21 (week 2), the next four episodes were made available for the audience. Now, the upcoming four episodes of the show are all set to hit the streamer on April 28 (week 3), followed by its grand finale episode on May 5 (week 4).

Check out the list of The Circle Season 2 total episodes below:

Week 1

Episode 1 (April 14, 2021): "Back and More Savage Than Ever"

Episode 2 (April 14, 2021): "Alliances Are Formed"

Episode 3 (April 14, 2021): "Bye, Bye, Bye!"

Episode 4 (April 14, 2021): "Lines Are Drawn"

Week 2

Episode 5 (April 21, 2021): "Snake in the Grass"

Episode 6 (April 21, 2021): "A Love Triangle"

Episode 7 (April 21, 2021): "Friend Zoned...."

Episode 8 (April 21, 2021): "Damage Control"

Week 3

Episode 9 (April 28, 2021): TBD

Episode 10 (April 28, 2021): TBD

Episode 11 (April 28, 2021): TBD

Episode 12 (April 28, 2021): TBD

Week 4

Episode 13 (May 5 2021): TBD (Grand Finale)

Promo Image Source: The Circle Instagram