'FRIENDS': All You Need To Know About 'FRIENDS' Star David Schwimmer's Net Worth, Earnings

The highly anticipated FRIENDS Reunion special finally aired and the cast reunited for the first time in 17 years. FRIENDS has catapulted the six main cast members' popularity and fame to unprecedented heights since the show debuted in 1994. The show's ardent fans did it all, from women all over the world recreating Rachel's iconic haircut to men using Joey's catchphrase "How you doin’?" Now that the internet is all gaga with the Friends reunion, one may be wondering about David Schwimmer’s net worth and how much he’s made from the fan-favourite show.

David Schwimmer net worth 2021

According to celebrity net worth, David Schwimmer is estimated to have a whopping net worth of approximately $100 million. David played Ross Geller on FRIENDS, and he went on to star in a number of high-profile films and TV shows after that. In addition to Friends, David is well-known for his roles as Melman the Giraffe in the Madagascar film series and as Robert Kardashian in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He also co-owns Lookingglass Theatre Productions, which has produced over 60 plays. Because the actor is still active in the television and film industries, his overall wealth is expected to rise in the coming years.

David Schwimmer earnings in the FRIENDS show

Each cast member on the first season of FRIENDS earned $22,500 per episode. This equates to $540,000 for the first season. In the second season, their pay was increased to $40,000 per episode, which is the equivalent of $960,000 per year. The main cast decided to band together as a group before their contracts expired at the start of the third season in order to renegotiate their renewed contracts. After a successful series of negotiations, the studio agreed to pay each main cast member $75,000 per episode during season three. This works out to $1.875 million per year.

FRIENDS' main cast members were paid $85,000 per episode in season four ($2.04 million per year), $100,000 per episode in season five ($2.5 million per year), and $125,000 per episode in season six ($3.125 million per year). Because the cast fought as a unit, the studio was forced to accept their demands of $750,000 per episode in seasons seven and eight. Because the cast fought as a unit, the studio was forced to accept their demands of $750,000 per episode in seasons seven and eight, equating to $18 million in earnings per season.

This insanely profitable new contract also included a $1 million per episode payment for seasons nine and ten. FRIENDS' main cast earned $24 million for season nine and $18 million for season ten. Overall, David Schwimmer, like every other main cast member, earned around $90 million in base salary alone from the show, and that's before backend bonuses and ongoing royalties were considered.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: David Schwimmer Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.