FRIENDS Creator Marta Kauffman Pledges $4mn As An Apology For 'lack Of Diversity' In Show

Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time and has been ruling fans' hearts for decades. The sitcom ran for 10 long years with the same star cast. While the show still has a massive fanbase, it is also being criticized for its lack of diversity. After nearly two decades of the sitcom's end, its co-creator Marta Kauffman has now admitted her failure of bringing diversity to the six-people group in the show and has pledged a whopping amount as an apology.

As per a recent report by New York Post, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has finally admitted that the sitcom failed in showcasing diversity. In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Kauffman earlier struggled in grasping the criticism of her television series and chose to believe that the show was just being singled out.

However, the co-creator has now realised the errors in the show. She even once spoke about learning a lot in the past 20 years and how she is now embarrassed as she did not know better two decades ago. As a result, Kauffman has now pledged $4 million to her alma mater, Brandeis University, to fund the school's African and American-African studies department, which is among the oldest in the country. The writer has decided to do so in an attempt to redeem herself.

Details about sitcom Friends

Friends is one of the most successful, famous and beloved American sitcoms. The show ran from 1994 to 2004 and featured a group of six white, heterosexual friends who lived in Greenwich Village, New York City. The Greenwich Village is a famous gay neighbourhood in NYC. The show followed how the six friends stick by each other's side while also dealing with their own problems surrounding their relationships, career and more.

The show starred Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribiani. Throughout its 10 seasons, the sitcom only introduced two recurring actors of colour, both were Ross Geller's love interests.

Image: AP/Twitter/@friendstv