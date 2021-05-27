Friends Reunion: 5 Times Courteney Cox Was Monica Geller IRL Through Her Cooking Videos

As the fans around the world rejoiced the American sitcom Friends reunion, Courteney Cox never made her fans feel miss out on the show through her cooking videos on social media. True to her character of Chef Monica Geller, in the sitcom, the actress flaunted her cooking skills online. Fans were quick to identify the similarities in Courteney Cox's videos to that of her fictional character.

From cooking Parmesan to Lemon Pasta, the 56-year-old added her own taste and personality to the dish whilst charmingly hosting her video. In honour of Friends reunion after almost two decades, here is a special segment for fans of the beloved sitcom. Here are 5 times Courteney Cox proved that she is Monica Geller in real life through her cooking videos.

1. 'Are you ready for Chicken curry?'

Clad in a chic outfit, the actress got glammed up for her latest cooking video where she took her fans through the process of cooking Chicken Curry. In the short video, Courteney made the dish out of scratch and flaunted her cooking skills while enjoying her food at the end. Fans in the comment section went berserk for the actress as one fan commented 'Monica doing her thing' while another remarked 'Could you be anymore Monica!'

2. 'Moist and tender Best Baked Chicken'

The actress uploaded a video of her sharing the recipe of her best 'Baked Chicken ever'. Similar to her character in the sitcom, Courteney proved her amazing cooking skills in the video as she expertly cooked the recipe in the video. After witnessing Courteney Cox cooking a chicken, one fan felt nostalgic as she remembered one of the episodes from the sitcom and funnily commented that Courteney did not put the chicken on her head this time. While another fan remarked that the video gave off 'Monica Geller' vibes.

3. Courteney Cox's Ginger Lime Mocktail

Presenting her own twist of 'Cinco De Mayo Ginger Lime Mocktail', the actress sported a casual outfit in this video, and expertly mixed the drink. The comment section under the post was flooded with compliments for the actress as many people appeared to have loved the recipe shared by the actress. One fan commented that Courteney Cox may have left Friends but Chef Monica Geller did not leave her.

4. Courteney' 'The BEST turkey burgers!'

Treating her fans with her own recipe of Turkey Burgers, Courteney showed off her cooking skills while skillfully executing her 'best Turkey burgers'. In the video, the actress methodically cut out vegetables and Turkey for the dish and prepared tasty burgers. Many people, in the comment section, reminisced the time Joey Tribbiani stuck his head in the Turkey. Another fan remarked that Monica Geller and Courteney Cox were the same person.

5. Courtney Cox's Chicken Parmesan

The veteran actress uploaded another cooking video to her Instagram which had the fans commenting 'Monica Geller check'. Cooking her own recipe of a Chicken Parmesan dish, the actress skillfully prepared the recipe and enjoyed the food at the end. One fan remarked that it was like looking at Monica Geller's Instagram while another fan left a question asking the actress if she was Monica Geller.

