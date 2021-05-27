Friends Reunion: Courteney Cox Reveals What Happened To The Cookie Jar From 'Friends' Sets

The Friends reunion episode has got millions of people around the globe filled with a sense of excitement and nostalgia. The six lead actors of the popular sitcom, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc have been in the spotlight ever since the news was announced about all of them coming back together after seventeen years. While it is an emotional ride for the sitcom's millions of ardent fans in the world, the cast members revealed never-heard-before stories from their filming days.

Courteney Cox reveals what happened to the original cookie jar

As soon as the episode began, the Friends cast members could be seen walking into the iconic sets after almost two decades, and Courteney Cox, who played the character of Monica Geller on the show, got emotional and relived her time on the show. She even pointed out the cookie jar and informed the audience that the original cookie jar is at Lisa Kudrow's house. While Lisa, who portrayed the character of Phoebe Buffay agreed to that, Jennifer asked the other cast members about any souvenirs they took from the sets. Matt LeBlanc admitted that he took the original ball from the foosball table at Chandler and Joey's apartment, while Jennifer Aniston confessed that she has the neon coffee mug from Central Perk.

Friends Reunion release

The wait has come to an end now that the Friends Reunion episode is finally streaming across the globe. . The reunion episode saw all six leads come back together after seventeen years since the finale episode aired. The Friends Reunion is currently streaming on Zee 5 for all the viewers in India.

Other than the six lead cast members, there is a huge list of guest celebrities who are a part of the special episode. The guest list includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Fans in India can tune into Zee5 to watch the Friends: The Reunion episode. Zee5 in a tweet informed the fans in India that the Friends Reunion special will be aired on the same day simultaneously as its US premiere and will start streaming from 12.32 PM.

