Friends Reunion: Did You Know Jennifer Aniston Hated The 'Rachel Haircut' From 2nd Season?

Jennifer Aniston, who played the iconic character of Rachel Green on NBC's popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, hated her character's hairstyle featured in the second season of the show. The actor had one of the most stylish haircuts of the 90s and her look was called 'The Rachel cut'. The short, layered shag cut was created by Jennifer Aniston's longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan. Despite the Rachel haircut being one of the most-talked-about aspects of the series, the star had told Glamour that she wasn't a fan of the look and also called it "cringe-y".

Why did Jennifer Aniston hate the Rachel haircut?

Back in the 90s, Rachel Green's style in F.R.I.E.N.D.S was gaining immense popularity. As mentioned in Screen Rant, Jennifer Aniston's stylist wanted to experiment with her long hair so he cut a bunch of layers, angled them to blend with her bangs, and added a touch of highlights. Formerly, Jennifer Aniston was a fan of the Rachel haircut but her opinion changed when she realised that maintaining the style was difficult.

According to the same report, the actor's hairstylist shared that Jennifer Aniston's hairstyle required continuous trims. The portal also revealed that Aniston couldn't replicate the hairstyle on her own, without McMillan's styling expertise. In 2011, Jennifer had mentioned in an interview with Allure that Rachel Green's style was the ugliest haircut she had ever seen. Jennifer was fond of Rachel's simpler haircuts that were featured in the later seasons.

Friends Reunion, titled The One Where They Get Back Together, is all set to release on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. This is a special episode that sees the main cast revisiting the sets of the show including Friends apartments, the Central Perk coffee shop, and the Friends water fountain. Friends: The Reunion is produced by the show's co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, Kevin S. Bright, and Ben Winston. Apart from the main cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the Friends Reunion will also feature David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and Nicollette Sheridan.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.