Friends Reunion: Fans "cry Hard" As Their Favourite Stars Return To Monica's Apartment

The hit sitcom Friends telecasted its last episode almost 17 years back. Fans of the show all over the world rejoiced as Friends Reunion finally started streaming from May 27th onwards. As the Friends Reunion went live fans couldn't contain their excitement as they saw Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer back at Central Perk and in Monica‘s Apartment.

Friends Reunion Special

Friends first went on air in 1994 and ended in 2004 with ten seasons. The show over the years has achieved cult status. The series finale aired on May 6, 2004, and was the fifth most-watched series finale in television history and the most-watched television episode of the 2000s. The rumours about a special reunion episode first emerged in 2019 and were confirmed by 2020. Friends Reunion also known as "The One Where They Get Back Together" sees the main cast revisit the sets of the show and discuss and recreate some of the most iconic scenes from the show.

Apart from the main Friends cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the episode has a line-up of celebs that include, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, James Corden, Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, and BTS.

The show during its run received critical acclaim becoming one of the most popular television shows of all time. The series was nominated for a total of 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the Outstanding Comedy Series award in 2002 for its eighth season. The show ranked no. 21 on TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time and no. 7 on Empire magazine's The 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time. Almost all the main cast members have been awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for their performance in the show. The series is often credited to have propelled the careers of the main cast.

Fans react as their favourite characters return to Monica's apartment

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions as the Friends Reunion special episode went live. The fans were nostalgic as they saw favourite characters of Ross, Chandler, Joey, Rachel and Phoebe back at Monica’s apartment. Here is how the fans reacted to the reunion special

17 YEARS LATER, THERE’S AN UPDATED FRIENDS INTRO. COULD I BE ANYMORE EMOTIONAL #FRIENDSREUNION pic.twitter.com/5VEi00APCy — nicole (@anistonily) May 27, 2021

Joey wiping Monica's tears 🥺❤️

We aren't ready for this #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/3DrXF2qh6p — Amrita (@khayaliipulav) May 27, 2021

“TRANSPONSTER!”

“no that’s what we lost our apartment over”

the way they’re their characters. #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/mWKyEl9DDY — nicole (@anistonily) May 27, 2021

I just know that I'm going to cry so hard the moment I see them in the apartment together again. #FriendsReunion #FriendsTheReunion pic.twitter.com/q9bCcL7zUH — ellie⁷ 🐨🧈 (@iwuvnamjoon) May 27, 2021

jennifer aniston & david schwimmer HAD feelings for eachother & pursued their love through ross & rachel. my heart is EXPLODING. babies 🤍 #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/Zs9BxOq8hr — court (@jenaniiiston) May 27, 2021

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS: THE REUNION

