FRIENDS Reunion: Joey Says 'I Got Chills' Seeing The Set After 17 Years, Rachel In Tears

The wait for FRIENDS finally fans got over on May 27 as, on various streaming platforms, the FRIENDS Reunion special episode started premiering. As the episode starts, the lead cast members, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, and Matthew Perry reenter Stage 24 of the Warner Bros Ranch in California. A jolt of recollection led all the cast members on a trip down memory lane. Read on to take a peek into the star casts' first reactions when they saw the set for the first time in 17 years.

The first reaction of FRIENDS' cast in the special episode

David Schwimmer asserted, "This is beautiful" while inspecting the set. While looking at the camera, he added that glimpses of old "episodes are flashing" in his memory; especially "Lisa playing the guitar" and his character "Ross' first kiss with Jennifer's Rachel". And, of course, in the pilot when he opened the umbrella. As he continued reminising, Lisa entered the set.

With a surprise "oh", she reunited with David and the duo shared a hug while the former says, "this is all I care about". Sharing a piece of trivia, the duo talked about how because of "a choice" a wooden pillar's location was changed. Meanwhile, Jennifer's eyes filled with tears in no time after meeting her co-stard and she quickly asked for "a tissue box". Then came Matt LeBlanc's Joey with his distinctive mischievous laughter. As he looked around the set, he sayed, "I got chills". Interestingly, Matt recalled how he once pranked Courtney by erasing her dialogues from the table.

When Courtney Cox entered the set, Matt discussed the incident with her and the latter remembered writing her dialogues on the table and on the apples kept in a basket. In the meantime, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing came in to complete the circle. As the cast looked at the set, Courtney's inner Monica revealed that the original cookie jar from the set is at Lisa's house.

More about the FRIENDS REUNION

FRIENDS fan from India can watch the special episode on ZEE5 from May 27. Meanwhile, the episode will also be available on HBO Max's streaming service, which is currently is exclusive for the US. However, the various streaming platforms will be premiering the episode for the audience outside the United States.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS REUNION EPISODE

