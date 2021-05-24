FRIENDS Reunion: Key Events That Shaped The Actors' Lives Since Show's End In 2004

Fans of the iconic sitcom FRIENDS are waiting for its reunion episode, which is around the corner. FRIENDS Reunion episode is set to premiere on HBO Max on May 21, 2021. While the FRIENDS' cast earned millions by the end of the show, they have had their fair share of tragedies since the sitcom ended. From Courtney Cox to David Schwimmer, the FRIENDS' cast have gone through divorces, therapies, and fertility issues since the show ended in 2004.

Courteney Cox's fertility battle

Alike her character Monica, Courtney also wanted a family with several children. However, she only managed to give birth to her daughter Coco with ex-husband David Arquette. As per The Sun, Courteney opened up about her struggles with IVF and seven miscarriages. She also revealed how she went through a miscarriage when Rachel on the show was giving birth. Cox recalled feeling terrible while trying to be funny. Cox's daughter Coco is now 16 years old.

Mathew Perry's struggle with addiction

Mathew Perry recently got engaged to his long time girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. The actor, who had earlier dated Julia Roberts, has had his own battle with alcohol and drugs. He once admitted that he does remember almost three seasons of the famous sitcom due to continuous consumption of alcohol and drugs. However, Mathew has recovered from his addiction and is set to return to acting in the coming years.

Lisa Kudrow stays happily married

From the cast of the show, Lisa is the only actor who is happily married for 26 years and lives with her husband, Michel Stern. The couple has a son named Julian, who recently graduated from college. Lisa has worked in several shows since 2004, including Booksmart and Easy A.

Matt LeBlanc's divorce

Matt LeBlanc's three years marriage ended at a rough spot when his wife caught him getting awkwardly close to a stripper. The actor, post his divorce, admitted that he hardly went out and called it a "dark time". Since FRIENDS' end, the actor had starred in several shows, Joey, Man With A Plan, and Episodes.

Jennifer Anniston divorced twice since 2004

Jennifer marked upon a successful career since the sitcom ended. She worked in several blockbusters, including Marley & Me and Horrible Bosses. Unlike the show, Jennifer has had some fertility issues in her real life. She also struggled through two divorces with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

Ross' divorce

Much like his character Ross on the show, David also went through a divorce in his personal life and managed to remain friends with his former wife, Zoe Buckman. The actor got married in 2010 and got divorced seven years later. The couple has a 10-year-old daughter and were last seen together in the 'Black Lives Matter' protest.

IMAGE: COURTENEY COX'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.