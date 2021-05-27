'Friends Reunion': Kit Harington Calls Himself A Part Of The 'Geller Family'; Here's Why

Friends Reunion is a 2021 unscripted special of the popular series Friends that sees the main cast revisit the sets of the original show. The unscripted episode sees the cast do table reads, act out scenes of Friends episodes and share BTS footage. Appearing on the newly released Friends Reunion special, Kit Harington thinks that he is part of the Geller family.

Kit Harington feels like a part of the "Geller Family"

Speaking on the show, guest star David Beckham said that he travels a lot and always has downtime. He added that he watches Friends when he’s away and alone in a hotel room and his favourite episode is The One Where No One's Ready (that’s the Could I be wearing any more clothes? episode). Following the same conversation, fellow guest star Kit Harington said that he thinks he is a part of the “Geller Family” because he is as neurotic and wears “overly tight trousers.”

Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Jack and Judy Geller, respectively, were also seen making an appearance on the show. The former supporting Friends cast members spoke about the experience of working with the main cast members. Christina Pickles said, "I remember that they were awfully nice to us.” Later, Elliot shared his experience and said, "(They were) very down to earth and lovely people.” Christina added, “We loved them because they loved us and one day, they came to work and they said "The parents are here! The parents are here," and it was so moving. We really did feel like parents. I remember we used to worry about them quite a lot. We really did feel like their parents because they were so sweet!" Christina Pickles and Elliot Gould were seen on multiple episodes of Friends as the parents of Ross and Monica Geller (played by David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox, respectively).

More about Friends Reunion special

The Friends cast gathered for the reunion episode on Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The main cast was joined by Tom Selleck, Maggie Wheeler, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington and several others. Take a look at the Friends Reunion trailer below.

