'FRIENDS Reunion': Lady Gaga And Lisa Kudrow Perform A Duet Of 'Smelly Cat'

The FRIENDS Reunion special has just premiered on Thursday, May 27, 2021, and fans are gushing over it. The episode also includes an appearance by singer Lady Gaga, who will join Lisa Kudrow for a performance of Smelly Cat. Read further to know more about their jam session and more.

FRIENDS Reunion: Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow's Smelly Cat duet

The excitement and emotions of the FRIENDS fandom are at an all-time high as the reunion special premiered around the world. The episode features several guest appearances that will join the ensemble cast and do a variety of activities. One of these guests is Lady Gaga, who joins Lisa Kudrow for a performance of Smelly Cat.

During the reunion episode, Gaga and Lisa are seen performing the iconic song on the famous orange couch, in the centre of Central Perk. The singer’s outfit majorly resembled those of Phoebe's, she wore a printed crop top, paired with floral pants and added to it a bright orange and magenta crocheted coat. Her hair was also similar to the character, with an all blonde mane she had them up in space buns.

Lady Gaga told Lisa, “I love Smelly Cat, it's one of my favourite songs” as she sat down opposite her, with her own red guitar. The singer also traced a finger down her nose as she sang the verse, “you're no friend to those with noses” which is a signature action called "a la ally" from her A Star is Born. The two were then joined by the choir.

As the performance ended, Kudrow said that “I still think it's better when it's just me”. And, Gaga assured her the same without taking a moment as she said, “It is”. The latter then went on to thank the FRIENDS actor for portraying the role of Phoebe Buffay.

She said, “Thank you so much for being the person for all of us on Friends that was — I don't know if this is the right way to say it, but the different one, or the one that was really herself”. Kudrow responded with gratitude and appreciated Gaga for carrying the character with her. She said, “Thank you and thanks for carrying it along”.

Image: Still from the FRIENDS Reunion episode

