'Friends Reunion': Lady Gaga, Lisa Kudrow Sing 'Smelly Cat', Fans Call Them 'the Best Duo'

The Friends Reunion special has been highly anticipated by fans all over the world, who had been eagerly waiting for this special episode for a long time. It was recently announced that a number of famous personalities would be making cameo appearances in the special, which also included pop star Lady Gaga. The reunion episode witnessed Gaga sing the popular Friends song Smelly Cat alongside Lisa Kudrow, which has created a lot of hype among fans, who have taken to social media to express their excitement for this moment. Following are some of their reactions, along with other interesting details about the reunion episode.

Lady Gaga sings Smelly Cat with Lisa Kudrow in Friends Reunion, fans react

Lisa Kudrow has played the character of Phoebe in the hit American sitcom, who is an aspiring singer with an enigmatic personality. Fans may be well aware of her song Smelly Cat, which has become one of the character’s trademarks over the years. Lady Gaga, having joined the reunion episode, is seen singing the song in the company of Lisa Kudrow. This collaboration has come as an exciting revelation for fans, who have promptly turned to social media to express their hype.

best duo of 2021 yup yup — Stan of Beans and Eivor (@daddyEivor) May 27, 2021

THE MOST REQUESTED "SMELLY CAT 🐈" IS HERE Y'ALL & ALSO I LOVED HOW PHOEBE IN THE END SAID " NOT AS GOOD AS ME " TO LADY GAGA 😂

pic.twitter.com/bnoL1C3Hv3#FRIENDSREUNION — neнυυ 🍂 // rting covid resources (@Moon18vert) May 27, 2021

One fan tweeted that this moment has been added to the reunion special and even mentioned the quip that Lisa makes to the singer, saying that she is “not as good” as her. While some netizens said that they had become “speechless” after watching the moment, while others expressed happiness saying Smelly Cat “lives on”. One netizen wrote that they can’t “describe how happy” they were, while some praised the looks sported by Lisa and Gaga. This moment has thus received a wave of positive response from fans, many of whom had made demands for such a moment.

vocal legends — ♢a.ka (@rxzxall) May 27, 2021

Omg omg omg ! I'm speechless 🤩🤩🤩 — Adeline (@adelinekindpunk) May 27, 2021

I can't describe how happy I am right now 🥺 — Adeline (@adelinekindpunk) May 27, 2021

Oh yes Smelly Cat lives on — loulou#Istandwithmelissa (@brightloui) May 27, 2021

gaga looks so cute in this 90s outfit, and lisa has aged so beautifully pic.twitter.com/57RQObDkKd — prisoner (@them1dn1ghtsky) May 27, 2021

All the lead actors from Friends cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all seen recreating some of the famous moments from the show in this special episode. The Friends Reunion trailer was released a few days back, which gave a glimpse of what to expect from the episode. Friends Reunion released on HBO Max on May 27 and is available on Zee5 for Indian viewers.

