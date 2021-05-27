'Friends Reunion': Matt LeBlanc Says 'truth' About His 'drunken Night' Won Him Joey's Role

The much-awaited Friends Reunion episode finally released on streaming platforms across the world and this has created a fan frenzy all over. Viewers are delighted after the actors of the show, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow, are making fun revelations about their individual journeys. And now, in the episode, Matt LeBlanc has explained how he auditioned for the sitcom and what won him the iconic role of Joey.

How Matt LeBlanc got the role of Joey

In the Friends Reunion episode, Matt LeBlanc revealed that a drunken incident took place a night before he was supposed to audition for the show. More so, he mentioned that he had hit his nose too. However, he somehow managed to make it to the audition. He remarked that he was running lines with his friend the night before he had to audition and soon the latter had told him that since the show’s about a group of friends, they should go out drinking. Further in the Friends Reunion special, LeBlanc said that he agreed to it and they had experienced a heavy night of bar-hopping.

He said, “I woke up in the middle of the night in his apartment; needing to go to the toilet.” He recalled that he got up too fast and that he kind of blacked out. Not only this, but he also fell, right on his face, into the toilet, he stated. Speaking about how he hit his nose on the bottom of the toilet seat and a huge chunk of meat come off it, Matt mentioned that it was bleeding when he looked in the mirror. He then recalled that in the very same stage, he happened to reach the audition hall where Marta Kauffman had asked him about what had happened to his face. LeBlanc told the host James Corden, “And, I told the truth and got the job.”

Watch the Friends Reunion trailer

The reunion special released on May 27, 2021. It's streaming on HBO Max in the US, on NOW in the UK, and on Sky One as well. In India, the reunion is streaming exclusively on ZEE5. Twitter is flooded as fans are penning down their emotions after watching it.

IMAGE: FRIENDS' INSTAGRAM

