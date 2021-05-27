FRIENDs Reunion Special: Did You Know Matt LeBlanc Was Totally Broke Before Playing Joey?

The much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion special episode aired on HBO Max and Zee5 (India) on May 27, 2021. Decades after the last season aired its final episode, the six principal cast members - Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica, and Phoebe will be bidding their final goodbyes to their fans. FRIENDS cast members David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow have come together to introspect their glory days when the hugely hit sitcom was shot and when it ruled the television. The sitcom, which is available on Netflix, is binge-watched by its die-hard fans. However, did you know that before playing Joey Tribbiani in the hit sitcom, Matt LeBlanc was broke?

When Matt LeBlanc revealed he was totally broke before playing Joey

During an appearance in Conan's show on January 31, 2019, Matt LeBlanc had revealed that he was totally broke before he was cast for the evergreen sitcom. He had said, "I had, I think, I was down to $11", before landing on the cast as the lovable ladies man on the iconic sitcom. In the conversation with the host, Conan O'Brien, Matt had said, "That’s holding out too long. Because even if I said at that point, ‘All right, I’m going to go get a waiter job,’ by the time that $11 ran out, it would have been before the first paycheck on that job. I would have starved".

Matt had also recalled the moment when he tried to get a headshot for the first time. He had revealed, "The photographer said, 'Before we take this, you might want to go get that tooth filed.’ I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘One tooth is a little longer than the other one. You should go get that filed'". The FRIENDS actor did not have insurance and decided to visit a dentist. In the interview, he had also revealed that the dentist told him it would cost $80 to file the tooth. Matt had then narrated that he did the work himself. He said, "I go to the drug store and buy a three-pack of emery boards".

