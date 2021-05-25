Friends Reunion: TV Personality Kashmera Shah Says She "can't Wait" To Watch The Special

The Friends Reunion special is being highly anticipated by fans all over the world, including television personality Kashmera Shah. She has shared the poster of their reunion in her latest Instagram story, along with a short but heartfelt message to all the actors in the Friends cast. She expressed her gratitude towards them in her message, adding that she is eagerly waiting to witness their reunion. Following is the message penned by Kashmera Shah, along with other interesting details about the reunion episode of Friends.

Kashmera Shah calls Friends her “actual therapy”

The announcement of the Friends Reunion had created a wave of excitement among the loyal fans of the show, who have been waiting for quite some time for their return. With only a few days remaining for the reunion episode to premiere, Kashmera Shah has sent her message to the star cast of the sitcom, calling them "the only friends that have been with [her] through thick and thin". She said that the show is her “actual therapy”, and that she “can’t wait” to see them together once again. Kashmera also tagged all the actors in Friends Reunion cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

A few days ago, Kashmera had also shared the Friends Reunion trailer, which shares a few glimpses of the episode. Kashmera again expressed her excitement in the caption which reads, “Friends - Can’t wait to see this”. The trailer shows the actors returning to the sets of the show, reminiscing their old memories together. They are also seen recreating some of the highlight moments of the show, which includes the famous bet that Chandler and Joey had made with Monica and Rachel.

Kashmera Shah, on the other hand, has worked in her own list of popular TV shows and films during the course of her career. These include Hera Pheri, Murder, Siya Ke Ram, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Hum Ne Li Hai-Shapath and many more. On the personal front, she is married to actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek, and the couple has also become parents to two children.

