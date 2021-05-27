FRIENDS Reunion: Unseen Clips Of Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston's Previous Shows Revealed

The highly anticipated reunion of the cast of the iconic TV show FRIENDS has finally arrived on various streaming platforms. The cast of Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc was seen together exploring the set as well as talking to the host James Corden in front of the iconic fountain. While the actors took the trip down memory lane, the writers, David Crane and Marta Kauffman gave a peek into the casting process of the leads. And, there, the viewers were treated with unseen clips of Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston's shows before they signed the ten-season series.

FRIENDS Reunion: Unseen clips of Matthew, Jennifer's shows

As the bit, in which the writers of the show were recalling the casting process, David Crane asserted that they thought finding a Chandler will be the "easiest" task, however, it was not as simple as they expected. Meanwhile, Kauffman remembers working with Matthew on Dream On while adding that when he read the dialogue, it sparkled. And for the "first time" during the process they knew Matthew was the only guy who can play it.

But, they landed into trouble when Matthew had already signed another sitcom, titled LAX 2194. However, Crane added, "And, the someone from Warner Brother actually was at the taping of 2194 and thought this show is never going, put him in FRIENDS it will be okay". While praising Matthew, Crane added that ''he spins the line and adds his comedy skills to it." A short snippet of his show was played in the reunion episode.

As the episode progressed further, they explained the casting process of Jennifer Aniston as Rachel. Kauffman told that Rachel was "the last and hardest part" of the casting process. As the makers explained further, he mentioned that Jennifer, too, had signed another project, titled Muddling Through. Amid that, a short snippet of her show was played in the episode. Marta concluded by saying that they took a "big risk" and decided to share Jennifer with the other show and see which will "win".

More about FRIENDS Reunion

The special unscripted episode of the popular NBC sitcom premiered worldwide on May 27 on various streaming platforms; HBO Max for the US and ZEE5 for the Indian audience. The episode is directed by Ben Winston. The episode was scheduled to release in 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the filming of it completed in early 2021.

