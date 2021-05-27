FRIENDS Reunion: When Matt LeBlanc Pranked Courtney Cox On The Sets Of The Show

The FRIENDS reunion episode has finally been released by the HBO Max officials on streamers across the world. The FRIENDS reunion special episode sees the cast members reminiscing the time they spent while filming the hit sitcom. Additionally, the actors can be seen recalling the fun time that they had with each other. One such example is the recollection on the part of Matt LeBlanc, who very recently admitted that he pranked Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the show, by erasing all of her lines that she used to write down on the dining table of the famous apartment that featured prominently on the show. Read on to know more about it.

When Matt LeBlanc admitted to wiping off Courteney Cox's lines:

As soon as the recently released FRIENDS reunion special episode crosses the four-minute and 50-second-mark, LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani on the show, opens up on the subject of the prank that he pulled on his FRIENDS co-star. He can be heard saying, "Are Courtney's lines still written on the desk? I didn't know that she did that. But, when I asked her about it, she said "Mind your own business!" So, before we started rolling, I saw the lines and erased it off! That made her so mad!". A minute later, when LeBlanc told Cox about what he had done back then, the star immediately responded with "That's so mean! Why did you do that?". LeBlanc, in response, said, "Just to get back at you!".

About the FRIENDS reunion special episode:

The FRIENDS reunion special episode sees the original six cast members of the series share screen space one more time and relive the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen re-enacting some of the moments from the show that made them a viral hit from the late '90s and the early 2000s. In addition to the main six cast members, several other guest stars have also been seen making an appearance on the show. An elaborate list of the same can be found below.

FRIENDS reunion special guest list roster:

FRIENDS reunion special trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.