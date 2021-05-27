FRIENDS Special: The Ultimate FRIENDS Quiz To Know How Much You Know The Characters

The much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion will hit HBO Max on May 27, 2021. Several decades later, seeing all six cast members coming together to discuss their time on the hugely popular sitcom is rare. In the reunion special, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will recall their glory days when FRIENDS was being shot and it was the biggest show on the television. However, the last episode of FRIENDS was aired in the month of May 2004. 17 years since then, the show's fandom is still ever-growing. As we enjoy the reunion special episode, here's a FRIENDS quiz for you to check how much do you really know about your favourite series of all time.
FRIENDS Trivia Quiz
Name the title of the FRIENDS theme song?
- I'll Be There For Them
- I'll Be There For Those
- I'll Be There For You
- I'll Be There For That
What instrument does Phoebe Buffay play?
- Synthesizer
- Guitar
- Flute
- Drums
Name the city FRIENDS is set in.
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Seattle
- New York
Name of the coffee shop used in FRIENDS frequently.
- Daily Grind
- Cafe Coffee Day
- Central Perk
- St John's Perk
Name of Phoebe's alter-ego.
- Elaine Benes
- Phoebe Neeby
- Regina Falange
- Monica Bing
Where did Carol first meet Susan?
- In college
- At work
- At the gym
- At Central Perk
Name of the ill-tempered person who works at the coffee shop.
- Eddie
- Herman
- Gunther
- Frasier
Which kind of uniform Joey wears to Monica and Chandler's wedding?
- Fire Fighter
- Soldier
- A baseball player
- A chef
Name the children's book that Chandler bought his girlfriend Kathy for her birthday
- The Little Prince
- The Velveteen Rabbit
- Where The Wild Things Are
- The Giving Tree
Name the song Phoebe sang frequently.
- Smelly Rabbit
- Smelly Cat
- Smelly Worm
- Smelly Dog
What accent does Ross start doing when he is teaching a class?
- English
- Scottish
- Welsh
- Irish
Which FRIENDS character dates Paolo?
- Rachel
- Joey
- Monica
- Chandler
Answers
- I'll Be There for You
- Guitar
- New York
- Central Perk
- Regina Falange
- At the gym
- Gunther
- Soldier
- The Velveteen Rabbit
- Smelly Cat
- English
- Rachel
IMAGE: FRIENDS' INSTAGRAM
