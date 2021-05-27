FRIENDS Special: The Ultimate FRIENDS Quiz To Know How Much You Know The Characters

The much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion will hit HBO Max on May 27, 2021. Several decades later, seeing all six cast members coming together to discuss their time on the hugely popular sitcom is rare. In the reunion special, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will recall their glory days when FRIENDS was being shot and it was the biggest show on the television. However, the last episode of FRIENDS was aired in the month of May 2004. 17 years since then, the show's fandom is still ever-growing. As we enjoy the reunion special episode, here's a FRIENDS quiz for you to check how much do you really know about your favourite series of all time.

FRIENDS Trivia Quiz

Name the title of the FRIENDS theme song?

I'll Be There For Them

I'll Be There For Those

I'll Be There For You

I'll Be There For That

What instrument does Phoebe Buffay play?

Synthesizer

Guitar

Flute

Drums

Name the city FRIENDS is set in.

Los Angeles

Miami

Seattle

New York

Name of the coffee shop used in FRIENDS frequently.

Daily Grind

Cafe Coffee Day

Central Perk

St John's Perk

Name of Phoebe's alter-ego.

Elaine Benes

Phoebe Neeby

Regina Falange

Monica Bing

Where did Carol first meet Susan?

In college

At work

At the gym

At Central Perk

Name of the ill-tempered person who works at the coffee shop.

Eddie

Herman

Gunther

Frasier

Which kind of uniform Joey wears to Monica and Chandler's wedding?

Fire Fighter

Soldier

A baseball player

A chef

Name the children's book that Chandler bought his girlfriend Kathy for her birthday

The Little Prince

The Velveteen Rabbit

Where The Wild Things Are

The Giving Tree

Name the song Phoebe sang frequently.

Smelly Rabbit

Smelly Cat

Smelly Worm

Smelly Dog

What accent does Ross start doing when he is teaching a class?

English

Scottish

Welsh

Irish

Which FRIENDS character dates Paolo?

Rachel

Joey

Monica

Chandler

Answers

I'll Be There for You

Guitar

New York

Central Perk

Regina Falange

At the gym

Gunther

Soldier

The Velveteen Rabbit

Smelly Cat

English

Rachel

IMAGE: FRIENDS' INSTAGRAM

