From 'Roohi' To 'Yuvarathnaa', 10 Movies For Every Mood You're In This Weekend

This week saw a number of new releases on various OTT platforms belonging to different genres. From Roohi to Yuvarathnaa, we have combined a list for you to watch a movie or series based on what mood you are in and the genre of the release. Read on to know which new release would suit your mood best this weekend.

Horror: 'Roohi'

Roohi is a Hardik Mehta directorial film starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie has received an IMDb rating of 4.5/10 and is available to stream on Netflix. The film is about two men and one woman who gets possessed by a demonic spirit.

Crime/ Biopic: 'The Big Bull'

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah and Ileana D’Cruz in pivotal roles, The Big Bull is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. The Big Bull review so far has been mixed by netizens and The Big Bull IMDb rating is 4.8/10. The film is about the Harshad Mehta securities scam of 1992, which was considered the biggest financial fraud to take place in India till then.

Action/Drama: Yuvarathnaa

The Santosh Ananddram directorial film, Yuvarathnaa released on Hotstar and has received a 7.3/10 rating on IMDb. The film is about a government-aided college and its principal, who dedicated his life to the welfare of the college. He fights against the privatisation of the education system and the film portrays the bond between the principal and his students.

Comedy: 'Hello Charlie'

The Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain and Shlokka Pandit starrer film Hello Charlie released earlier this week. This movie falls under the comedy genre and has received a 5.4/10 rating on IMDb and can be watched on Amazon Prime. The film is about Charlie, a simple boy who finds himself driving his uncle’s truck to deliver a gorilla.

While the above-mentioned films are new releases, here is a list of films that released earlier in theatres but became available to stream on OTT platforms recently.

Fantasy: Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle (stream on Netflix)

Romance: Station Master Phool Kumar (stream on Disney Plus Hotstar)

Thriller: Tenet (stream on Amazon Prime)

Sci-fi: Godzilla: King of the Monsters (stream on Netflix)

Documentary: This is a Robbery: World's Biggest Art Heist (Stream on Netflix)

Family & Children: Finding Ohana (Available on Netflix)

Image credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Roohi, The Big Bull, Hello Charlie and Yuvarathnaa